Posted: Oct 07, 2020 8:08 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2020 8:08 AM

Garrett Giles

Over 30 delightful holiday creations will be on display at the Hilton Garden Inn from November 1st through November 15th.

The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club will host its Carols of Christmas - better known as Bartlesville Holiday Wreaths & More - silent auction until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15th. Tickets may be purchased online to vote for your favorite entries. You can view entries and bidding info at bartlesvillekiwanis.org.

You can also call the Kiwanis hotline at 918.977.3400 ext. 4, or you can call Grace Farmer at 918.440.4405.

Participating organizations receive 100-percent of proceeds from the silent auction sale and compete for cash prizes based on votes. Participating organizations include:

Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers OK 19 • Bartlesville Police Department Foundation • Bartlesville Regional United Way Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville • The Cottage of Bartlesville • Green Country Pilot Club Green Country Republican Women's Club • The Journey Home • Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Lowe Family Young Scholars • Mutual of Bartlesville • Oklahomans for Equality - Bartlesville • OKM Music Phillips 66 Asian Network • Phillips 66 Black Employee Network • Phillips 66 Hispanic Network Phillips 66 Native American Network • Phillips 66 New Hire Network • Phillips 66 PRIDE Phillips 66 Veteran's Network • Phillips 66 Women's Network • Price Tower Arts Center • Salty Senior Actors Troupe Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary • St. John Catholic School • Washington County CattleWomen's Association Washington County Childcare Foundation • Washington County Mental Health Association Washington County School Supply Drive • Washington County SPCA Westside Community Center • Youth & Family Services