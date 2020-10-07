Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Cherokee Nation

Posted: Oct 07, 2020 9:49 AM

PODCAST: Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Talks A.G. Barr Visit and More...

Tom Davis

Cherokee Nation Principle Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr appeared Wednesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to gives us a monthly update.

Topics included in this podcast include conversation on the SCOTUS McGirt Case and A.G. Barr's Visit; Hard Rock Casino gets TripAdvisor accolades; COVID-19 and the Nation, Nation Now Owns Cherokee Heritage Center; Season 6 of the PBS TV Series: and Flu Shots. 

 

 


