Posted: Oct 07, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2020 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County's District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap said work on the Wolfe Creek Bridge Project will begin on Thursday, Oct. 15th.

The Wolfe Creek Bridge Project entails a new box bridge. Crews will also black top to the bridge from the Tulsa County line and north another half mile.

Commissioner Dunlap said they told residents in the area a month ago that they were going to start working on the Wolfe Creek Bridge Project but they didn't get to it. He said they are going to start putting up signs to let people know that work will be starting soon on the bridge.

Meanwhile, work continues on the Green Lake Bridge Project in District Three of Washington County. He said he anticipates the crew will pour the deck of the bridge in the next week or two.

Commissioner Dunlap said they hope to have the Green Lake Bridge Project completed close to Thanksgiving. More on that story here.