Posted: Oct 07, 2020 2:46 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2020 2:46 PM

Max Gross

All three Nowata County districts were given $60,000 from the CBRI fund at Monday morning’s commissioners meeting. This money is expected to be used on bridge projects throughout the county. District one commissioner Burke LaRue says there was a project he expected FEMA reimbursement for but did not receive any. LaRue says several other projects are on his radar as well.

Also, later in the meeting a bid was let for used rail road cars that can serve as culverts to aid some of these projects.