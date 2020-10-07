Posted: Oct 07, 2020 3:36 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2020 3:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Four Osage County schools are currently dealing with COVID-19 cases on their campus. This comes on the same day that 349 active cases are being reported across Osage County, an increase of 105 from Tuesday's update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Hominy Public Schools, a city where 258 of the active cases are coming from, has shut down extracurricular activities for 10 days after the school reported that students had tested positive for COVID-19. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts maintains that data suggests institutional cases is the reason for this large increase.

Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash sent home a letter to parents this week to report that the Huskies have had their first case since school has started. The student hadn't been at the school for an extended period of time, allowing for school to remain open.

The Avant School system sent out a letter last week letting parents know that they would be doing virtual learning up until Tuesday, October 20th because of possible exposure. Superintendent Mindy Englett explains how they came to the conclusion to close school.

As we reported yesterday, Barnsdall Public Schools has had three reports of positive COVID-19 tests in just as many weeks.