Posted: Oct 08, 2020 9:14 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 9:14 AM

Garrett Giles

At Owasso High School, it's Decades Day!

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on 100.1 KYFM at 5:20 p.m. on Thurday with senior attendants Sonnie Simons and Aspen Motley compliments of Double G Bulldogs.

Friday is Owasso Ram Gear Day, wear your homecoming shirt! Coronation will begin before the game on Friday as the Rams take on the Edmond North Huskies. Homecoming interviews will conclude on KYFM at 5:20 p.m. on Friday with senior attendant Susan Rodriquez and escort Dillon Gilbert compliments of Double G Bulldogs.