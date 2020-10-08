Posted: Oct 08, 2020 10:42 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 1,212 positive COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s situation update. Ten more deaths are also being reported.

Washington County is reporting 87 active COVID-19 cases, while Osage County sits at 338 active coronavirus cases and Nowata County is at 23 active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 alert map will be released tomorrow. Last week, Osage and Nowata Counties were in the orange, or moderate category, while Washington County was in the yellow, or low risk category.