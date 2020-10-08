Posted: Oct 08, 2020 12:09 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 12:09 PM

Max Gross

The City of Nowata has been experiencing problems with the frequency of calls for animals at large. The Nowata Police Department posted on Facebook to alert the public of the issue. The NPD says Animal at Large Ordinance will be enforced on every animal found running loose within city limits. Animal Control will be spending more time on the streets and will be taking any animals to the shelter.

The NPD says many afterhours animal calls get directed to the police department. Animal control cannot receive these calls until the next day. The NPD will not be taking animal at large calls unless the animal is vicious or threatening. Nowata Police say they stay busy taking criminal calls and investigating criminal cases and do not have the manpower to continue taking these calls.