Posted: Oct 08, 2020 3:51 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 3:52 PM

Garrett Giles / Ty Loftis

A Dewey Schools Facebook post states that their game against Nowata has been postponed due to COVID-19 circumstances with the Nowata football program. A make-up date has yet to be announced. This is the second game the Doggers have had postponed due to COVID-19.

