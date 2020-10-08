Posted: Oct 08, 2020 7:16 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 7:23 PM

Garrett Giles

A four car accident occurred on Highway 75 at the 2 Mile Road near the Dewey Cemetery on Thursday evening.

According to Dewey Firefighter Kolten Brown, three vehicles collided in the area causing another vehicle to swerve. The vehicle that swerved ran into the cemetery fence. Three people were transported to the Ascenion St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville.

Dewey Fire, Copan Fire, Washington County Emergency Management, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were on the scene.

We will have more information when it becomes available. The WCSO and the OHP are investigating the accident.