Posted: Oct 09, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2020 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,524 new coronavirus cases and six deaths in its situation update on Friday. One of the deaths occurred in Tulsa County. 749 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The OSDH also released its COVID-19 Alert Map on Friday. Washington County now joins Osage County in the orange or “moderate risk” category. Nowata County dropped out of the orange and is now in the yellow or “low risk” category.

Washington County is listing 97 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 10 since Thursday. Osage County is listing 284 active cases, a decrease of 54 cases, and Nowata County is listing 29 active cases, an increase of six cases.