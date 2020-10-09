Posted: Oct 09, 2020 11:01 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2020 11:01 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash has announced that the school will be holding virtual days starting this Monday leading into Fall Break, which is scheduled to start on Thursday. Classes will resume as normally scheduled on Monday, October 19th. School board policies state that extracurricular activities can continue during this time. Cash explains what led to the decision.

Cash said it was important to be proactive on this issue before the virus began spreading throughout the school and becoming a bigger threat than it already is. Cash added that the faculty did a great job transitioning to the virtual model in the spring and that is why he believes these few days of virtual learning will be a seamless transition.

Cash encourages anyone who feels the need to get tested to do so.