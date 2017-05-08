Posted: Oct 09, 2020 1:07 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2020 1:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this coming Tuesday to discuss a wide array of items.

The commissioners will talk about Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificates and the fees that go along with them.

There will be discussion about the Citizens Academy possibly being able to use the Agriculture Building on Tuesday’s throughout November and December. There will also be continued discussion regarding possible amendments made to the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will also vote to go into executive session to talk about a lawsuit and discuss the position of Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.