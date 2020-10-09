Posted: Oct 09, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Oct 09, 2020 2:03 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing a felony charge of sexual battery. Robert Smith Jr. appeared before a judge through teleconference to be arraigned on the single count.

Court documents allege that the 26-year-old defendant touched a female victim on her thigh and genitals. The alleged incident occurred on September 30. The victim who reported the incident was listed at 18 years old. Bond for Smith was set at $20,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.