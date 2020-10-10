Posted: Oct 10, 2020 3:57 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2020 3:57 AM

Garrett Giles

A two car accident occurred on State Highway 99 and State Highway 11 south of Pawhuska just before 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by 26-year-old Jeremiah Garrett of Pawhuska was heading southbound on SH-99 before Garrett would make a left turn in front of a northbound 2001 Kia Sportage driven by Madisyn Burnett, 18, of Hominy. The Sportage struck the Journey on its passenger side causing it to flip and spin 180 degrees before coming to a rest on its wheels. The Sportage became disabled in the northbound lane.

Garrett was not injured in the collision but he passenger Breanna Bennett, 23, of Pawhuska, was transported by Pawhuska EMS to the Pawhuska Hospital before being transferred to Saint Johns Medical Center in Tulsa. She was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal and leg injuries. A five-year-old juvenile passenger was transported by Air Evac to the St. Francis Medical Center in Tulsa where he was treated and released. A five-month old was also in the vehicle but was uninjured.

Burnett was transported to the Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville where she was treated and released. Her passengers Anthony Swan (19) and Chloe Shadlow (18) were treated and released from the Pawhuska Hospital. Another 15-year-old passenger was admitted to the hospital in fair condition with leg and trunk external injuries.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Failure to Yield was the cause for the collision on Friday evening.