Posted: Oct 13, 2020 10:45 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 10:45 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,309 new COVID-19 cases in the state in Tuesday’s situation update.15 deaths are being reported across the state, none of which are local. The state is also reporting 760 hospitalizations.

Washington County is reporting 125 active cases, an increase of 10 since Monday. Osage County is reporting 225 active cases, an increase of eight cases. Nowata County is listing 54 active cases, a jump of three cases.