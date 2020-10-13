Posted: Oct 13, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 10:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Overlay work will take place west of Highway 75 on 2400 Road to Silverlake Road this week.

That one mile overlay work is taking place in District Two of Washington County. On top of that work, Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said work continues on the Bison Road Project. He said crews are working on their first of three legs on the project.

The first leg of the Bison Road Project stretches from Tuxedo Boulevard north to Minnesota Street. Commissioner Bouvier said crews plan on completing the first stretch of the project by December 2020.

All projects are weather permitting.