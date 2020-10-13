Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

County Commissioners

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 12:38 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 12:38 PM

Amount of Sick Leave a Concern in Osage County

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners took no action regarding making possible amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned buildings. They did, however talk about a problem they are beginning to run into regarding how much time employees will be able to take off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy explains the problem.

 

Bellamy says a problem she sees developing from this is employees showing up to work who are sick. She added that this already happened before the COVID-19 virus, but the county needs to develop some sort of guidelines in which to follow. Bellamy has been in contact with legal counsel on how to move forward. 


« Back to News