Posted: Oct 13, 2020 12:50 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 12:59 PM

Garrett Giles

An Owasso man admitted his guilt Tuesday in federal court after striking and killing William Houseman while eluding officers at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour in 2019.

Michael Leon Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Johnson admitted to leading officers on a chase through Tulsa streets in a stolen pick-up truck, running multiple red lights, driving into oncoming traffic and causing other drivers to divert off the road. Johnson struck the victim’s vehicle after running a red light at the intersection of 12900 East 11th St. Housman died as a result of his injuries.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said: “William Houseman lost his life because of Michael Johnson’s selfish and reckless choices. His death is a tragedy.”

Shore went on to say that Johnson was in possession of a stolen vehicle and chose to run from police, rather than face the consequences for his criminal choices.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12th, 2021, a federal judge will hand down a sentence suitable for this act. The FBI, Tulsa Police Department, and Tulsa Country Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark R. Morgan is prosecuting the case.