Posted: Oct 13, 2020 1:11 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

A study published over the weekend showed that the coronavirus could live on cash, glass and other common surfaces for up to 28 days. Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting talking about fears she is facing in the months to come.

District one commissioner Randall Jones and district three commissioner Darren McKinney both said it is important to take proper precautions because this virus isn't going anywhere. Jones added that the public should have been taking these steps to protect themselves years ago.

There are currently 225 active COVID-19 cases in Osage County.