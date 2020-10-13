Posted: Oct 13, 2020 2:10 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

As things currently stand, those wishing to apply for an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificate don't have to pay any sort of administrative fee in Osage County. This isn't the case in surrounding areas, where those wishing to apply must pay upward of $50, if not more. District one commissioner Randall Jones argues that there should be a fee because of the amount of work Planning and Zoning Director Jake Bruno puts into working with these growers. Bruno explains just how much work goes into the process.

The item was tabled so that they could get more information on the subject, but Jones stressed it is important to find a fee of some sort because he says it is, “an unfunded mandate that takes up too much of our time.”