Posted: Oct 13, 2020 2:33 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for the fourth time this calendar year over the weekend. David Porbeck appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing three misdemeanor counts stemming from a shoplifting incident.

Court affidavits allege that Porbeck tried to take roughly $33 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Bartlesville. Porbeck tried to run from officers who arrived from the scene and fell into a pond before being arrested. The defendant had methamphetamine on his person as well. Porbeck was charged with larceny of merchandise, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer.

Porbeck now has three larceny of merchandise charges since February and another arrest for burglary in the third degree.