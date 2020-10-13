Posted: Oct 13, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 2:47 PM

Tom Davis

Members of the Bartlesville Kiwanis Club appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Tuesday to make some rather big holiday announcements.

First, there WILL be a Christmas Parade this year in downtown Bartlesville set for December 5th.

Kiwanis member Pat Gamble also announced this year's Grand Marshals as Debbie and Mark Haskell.

You can find all the current parade information here

KWON AM 1400 / FM 93.3 and KWONTV,com will carry the entire parade live from start to finish.

Secondly, their 7th annual holiday fundraising event has expanded its name and scope and is now Holiday Wreaths and More!

Karen Wilson with Kiwanis tells us Holiday Wreaths and More is a community awareness initiative for local non-profits. We invite each participating organization to design a wreath or decorative item and sell tickets to the event. The event includes a silent auction of the wreaths submitted, enabling the organizations to raise funds. We coordinate food and entertainment for the event, providing an enjoyable venue for organizations to connect with attendees.

