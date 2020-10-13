Posted: Oct 13, 2020 8:18 PMUpdated: Oct 13, 2020 8:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall Tuesday evening where the council heard from several department heads in the city.

Code Enforcement Officer Steve Hughes said a few more properties were torn down over the last month and he is currently working on updating some outdated codes in the city.

Kenneth Freeman with Pawhuska EMS told the council that things had went well over the last month, but they had to take an ambulance in for some service and that would cost some money to repair.

Public Works Director Mark Chamberlain said 5,000 feet of sewer line had been cleaned and they were almost done with their portion of the Bird Creek Farm Project. He added that their department had replaced two fire hydrants.

Several owners of bed and breakfasts in town were at the meeting letting the council know they opposed a five percent lodging tax. This was discussed in old business, so no action was taken.

The council went into executive session to discuss two separate things. They reviewed applications and resumes for the position of city manager. There was no action taken on this subject. They also discussed the possibility of purchasing real property. When coming out of executive session, we learned that the council is going to seek an option to purchase the Kennedy Building.

Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash said the Pawhuska Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 5th and a theme will be announced sometime this month.