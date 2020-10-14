News
Local News
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 6:38 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 6:38 AM
Trump Train Rolls Through Bartlesville
Tom Davis
Bartlesville residents got a bit of a surprise Sunday as an impromptu political parade rolled though town.
Washington County Republican Party Chairman Joe Beffer tells us it's called the Trump Train.
According to Beffer, the idea was tossed around by a few people in the middle of last week and on Sunday, over 40 cars, trucks and motorcycles rolled though the city sporting their Trump flags and posters in support of the president's reelection.
Beffer says a second Trump Train is set for October 31st with staging at 10 a.m. in the parking lots near the Washington County Republican Headquarters in downtown Bartlesville at the corner of Cherokee and Frank Phillips Blvd.
The second Trump Train will step off at 10:30 a.m..
VIDEO FROM SUNDAY'S TRUMP TRAIN THOUGH THE BARTLESVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER PARKING LOT
