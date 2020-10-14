Posted: Oct 14, 2020 6:38 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 6:38 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville residents got a bit of a surprise Sunday as an impromptu political parade rolled though town.

Washington County Republican Party Chairman Joe Beffer tells us it's called the Trump Train.

Beffer says a second Trump Train is set for October 31st with staging at 10 a.m. in the parking lots near the Washington County Republican Headquarters in downtown Bartlesville at the corner of Cherokee and Frank Phillips Blvd.

The second Trump Train will step off at 10:30 a.m..

VIDEO FROM SUNDAY'S TRUMP TRAIN THOUGH THE BARTLESVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER PARKING LOT