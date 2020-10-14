Posted: Oct 14, 2020 9:08 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 11:04 AM

Garrett Giles

The League of Women Voters of Bartlesville is providing a valuable opportunity for community members to hear from all four Bartlesville City Council candidates at a forum at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15th, to air live on KWONTV.com and on the Bartlesville Radio Facebook page.

Don’t miss this chance to hear from the Bartlesville City Council candidates. Jason Herr and Paul Stuart from Ward 2, and Jim Curd and Erik Terwey from Ward 3, who will share their positions and answer questions before a small audience of volunteers from the League of Women Voters and media in the city council chambers. The limited audience format is due to COVID-19 and the need to protect public health.

Community members are invited to submit questions ahead of time by contacting the League at bartlesvillelwv@gmail.com or during the forum by sending in questions to Facebook at LWVBartlesville.

Bartlesville LWV President Connie Lavoie said, “We continue to uphold our tradition of serving as a non-partisan source of information for voters. The League never supports a political party or individual candidate. Our focus is on helping citizens get ready to vote.”

Bartlesville Radio will host the House District 11 Candidate Forum between Democrat Emilie Tindle and Republican Wendi Stearman on Tuesday, Oct. 27th. More information on this forum will be provided in the days to come.