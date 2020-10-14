Posted: Oct 14, 2020 9:22 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Several volunteers from the community — including some elected officials and City staff — turned out Tuesday to help plant trees at the City-owned Douglass Park, located at 509 S.W. Bucy Ave.

The project was a collaborative effort between the City of Bartlesville and the Westside Community Center.

City crews used a backhoe to dig the holes and volunteers planted, staked, watered and mulched eight trees inside the trail circling the park.

The project is one of several improvements made recently at the park thanks to a team effort involving Vice Mayor Alan Gentges, who represents Ward 4 on the City Council where the park is located, Ward 3 City Councilor Jim Curd, City Manager Mike Bailey, WCC Director Lorront Carney and the City Parks Department. All were on hand Tuesday to assist with the planting.

"This is a great example of how team-work can help make a difference in our community," Bailey said. "Our sincere thanks goes out to Vice Mayor Gentges and Councilor Curd for spear-heading this effort as well as to Lorront Carney and his team at the Westside Community Center. Our Parks Department does an amazing job of keeping our parks maintained and safe for citizens to enjoy, and their work on this project was vital to its success as well."

Pictured above: City Parks Department Superintendent Bobby Robinson explains the installation of a drip line for the first new tree planted on Tuesday. The trees will be maintained by the Parks Department.

Pictured below: Volunteers prepare to plant trees at the City of Bartlesville-owned Douglass Park on Tuesday (Oct. 13). The project was a collaboration between the City and the Westside Community Center.