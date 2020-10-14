Posted: Oct 14, 2020 9:22 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

Fresh off a major local GOP fundraising event the night before, Republican Oklahoma House District 11 candidate Wendi Stearman appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Wednesday Morning.

Stearman, who takes the term State Representaive very liereally, says she has been busy knocking on doors and meeting with potential voters listening to their concerns.

Stearman also talked again about State Question 805 which applies to the sentencing of individuals that are convicted of non-violent felonies. Stearman says that at a first glance, the proposal looks like a good idea. A look deeper into the issue, according to Stearman, is that a "yes" vote for the SQ805 makes it a state amendment and therefore takes it out of the hands of lawmakers who could tweak it and make it better.

Stearman faces Democratic challanger Emilie Tindle in the General Election on Tuesday, November 3rd.

WATCH WENDI STEARMAN ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION