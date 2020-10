Posted: Oct 14, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Library received a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. They put that money to use and recently got some big things accomplished. Director Yvonne Rose explains how the money is being used.

For the month of September, Rose reports that 485 books were checked out and the public donated 438 items throughout the lobby.