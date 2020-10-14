Posted: Oct 14, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 2:27 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was charged with two counts stemming from a domestic abuse incident. Bradley McDonald appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where he was charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and interfering with an emergency phone call. The district’s attorney office said more charges could be filed.

Court documents allege that on Tuesday McDonald was yelling at a female victim and grabbed her with force by her head. Two minor children were in the residence at the time of the incident. McDonald also allegedly threw the victim’s cell phone away when she was trying to call 911. Bond was set at $7,500 with a condition of no contact with the victim or either witness.