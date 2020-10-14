Posted: Oct 14, 2020 3:11 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, Interim City Manager Tonya Bright gave an update regarding progress on the Lake Pawhuska Dam project. Bright said they are continuing to wait on crews to start some of their initial work.

Bright also talked about the residential survey that was given to Pawhuska residents. She said they haven't had many people fill the survey out and city leaders will begin going across the city to make sure they get responses.

In executive session, the council discussed the position of city manager, but no action was taken.