Posted: Oct 14, 2020 8:03 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2020 11:34 PM

Max Gross

UPDATE 12:30 a.m:

The Nowata Police Department posted on Facebook that the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Nowata Police, Nowata County Sheriff, Cherokee Tribal Police and United States Marshals are responding to an incident in Nowata. Two men were involved in alleged assault that involved possible discharge of firearm, according to a dispatcher with the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office. One subject is currently surrounded by a police between Mississippi and Scoop Cooper. Nowata police chief Mike McIlhaney gives a brief update on the situation.

The NPD posted an update on Facebook at 9:22 saying:

Please avoid the area as this area will be locked down for several hours. The highway is currently closed to traffic. Assisting us with this is Nowata County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Nation Marshalls, Nowata Fire Dept, and Nowata EMS.

Currently U.S. 60 from County Road 412 to County Road 413 is blocked for police activity according the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This situation has been ongoing since 4 p.m. on Wednesday. We will provide more updates information is available.