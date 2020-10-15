Posted: Oct 15, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2020 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will collaborate with the Osage County Sheriff's Office to host a Citizens Academy.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden gave him a call about the idea of a Citizens Academy. From there, Sheriff Owen said they put their best foot forward in order to get the program rolling. He said he thinks they owe it to the citizens in the area to keep them up-to-date as to how they operate and why they do what they do.

This is also a great opportunity for deputies and administrative staff to educate the public. Sheriff Owen said the mutual effort will better educate the citizens on their constitutional rights, how laws are enforced, and much more.

The Citizens Academy hosted by the Washington and Osage County Sheriff's Offices will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 27th and running through Tuesday, Dec. 8th. Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the location will rotate between Bartlesville and Pawhuska. There is no cost to participate and the only thing participants need to bring is ammunition. To sign-up, go to citizensacademy@ocso.net.

Weekly meetings will be held before the Citizens Academy starts. Sheriff Owen said both law enforcement agencies will try to get a registration link on their websites soon. He said you can call either agency at the beginning of next week to register as well.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 918.337.2800. The Osage County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 918.287.3131.