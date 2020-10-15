Posted: Oct 15, 2020 10:40 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2020 11:10 AM

After hosting an interim study on mental health and law enforcement on Tuesday, State Representative Derrel Fincher, a Republican from Bartlesville, will host another interim study next Tuesday, Oct. 20th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Rep. Fincher said next week's study will examine the effects of labor trafficking on Oklahoma families. Rep. Fincher said most people think of sex trafficking when they think of human trafficking, but there is also labor trafficking. He said one of the challenges Oklahoma has faced is that most people think of labor trafficking in terms of immigration, but it also happens in light of domestic violence cases. That's the area they want to focus on because it happens here in Oklahoma.

Rep. Fincher said labor trafficking is a control issue. Fincher said they want to look at this aspect of the issue because people have not looked at the topic from this angle. He said this study will raise awareness among the State's legislators on how labor trafficking works, what it looks like, and how do they need to think about it in the future.

The interim study on labor trafficking in Oklahoma will be held before the Judiciary Committee at the Capitol. You can also stream the live study when you visit okhouse.gov and look under the Committee Meetings tab.