Posted: Oct 15, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2020 10:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is unable to release its latest COVID-19 report on Thursday morning due to technical difficulties. Data will be provided on the coronavirus.health.ok.gov website as soon as possible.

In yesterday’s report, just over 1,100 cases were being reported and 13 new deaths were being recorded. Washington County had 125 active cases, while Osage County was at 224 active cases and Nowata County had 52 active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 alert map will be released tomorrow showing county-by-county risk levels for the coronavirus.