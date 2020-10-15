Posted: Oct 15, 2020 1:14 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2020 1:14 PM

Ty Loftis

Dodge City, Kansas has had a contract in place with the Women’s Ranch Rodeo Finals, but because of state regulations, they had to find somewhere else to host the event. The Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska stepped up and said they would welcome them to the city over the last weekend of October. Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash gives us more details regarding the event.

Teams will be coming from as far away as Texas, New Mexico and Colorado to compete in this event. If things go well, there is a chance they would come back to Pawhuska next year.