Posted: Oct 15, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2020 2:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech's Creative Marketing Communication Instructor Wyatt Gerth appeared on Community Connection on Thursday morning to discuss the new program.

Gerth said the program, which focuses on graphic communications, advertising, marketing and public relations launched in August. He said the internet has caused these areas to evolve quickly and constantly.

With the internet, customers have a main line to companies large and small. Gerth said that makes the need for Creative Marketing Communication courses relevant today.

The Creative Marketing Communication course at Tri County Tech focuses on how to engage with certain customers. Gerth said a message to a teenager is going to be very different than a message to a 45 year old. He said they tackle those particular interests and where each group they're looking to reach is at in life.

Tri County Tech get students started with Adobe Creative Cloud right away. Gerth said they start by teaching students the tools of the trade to effectively communicate to people. He said they learn how to appeal to target audiences with programs such as Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro.

Premiere Pro is a video editing software. Gerth said they know posts and engagement with video has a higher rate of return than a static picture. He said your first impression online is 15 seconds max, so they teach students what they need to say and the best way to say it within that certain time frame in order to keep customers watching.

Getting a message across creatively is what Tri County Tech is teaching through the new Creative Marketing Communication program. Gerth said anyone and their dog can post things online, but they want their students to create items that break through the digital clutter. He said the only thing you need for the class is a good attitude and a great work ethic.

Those entering the program come from a variety of backgrounds and have different artistic abilities. Gerth said some people come into the program with a high level of artistic ability while others come in drawing stick figures. He said they will work with anyone to help them achieve their goals through the course.

High school students can take the Creative Marketing Communication class for free at Tri County Tech. Gerth said TCT has an articulation agreement with Oklahoma Wesleyan University where the high school students can get credit hours upon completion of the program. He said the program is a two year program so students in high school can enroll during their junior year to learn to tools of the trade and graphic communications while their second year will focus on the particulars of the marketing aspect.

After a month of a student's second year in the program, they will begin an internship through the communities that they come from whether it be Bartlesville, Nowata, Pawhuska or other location in the area. Gerth said they will participate in their weekly internships on Fridays. He said those students will help boost local community brands through their internships.

Governor Kevin Stitt helped Tri County Tech with the Skills to Rebuild initiative over the summer.

Gerth said this allows adults students to attend certain courses for free as well. He said you're never too old to learn something new, and he can't think of a better place to learn something new than at Tri County Tech.

For more information, visit tricountytech.edu.