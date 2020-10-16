Posted: Oct 16, 2020 8:32 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2020 9:15 AM

Connor Harbit

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Independence Police Department are investigating two deaths that occurred overnight in Independence.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., the IPD received a 911 call from a citizen who reported hearing gunfire and seeing a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment. When officers arrived at the 500 block of N. Penn Ave. in Independence, they discovered the crashed vehicle, and two deceased male subjects. They also located an injured female subject. EMS responded, and they flew the woman to a Joplin hospital. Both male subjects were pronounced deceased at the scene. They will be identified once all appropriate next of kin are notified.

The Independence Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.