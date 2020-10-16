Posted: Oct 16, 2020 10:04 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2020 11:42 AM

Garrett Giles

KWON is working through technical difficulties on the FM side of the dial, but you can listen to KWON News Talk on 1400 AM.

KWON 93.3 FM is experiencing problems that are causing the station to skip repeatedly. Those issues are being resolved now.

In the meantime, you can listen to KWON on 1400 AM or on the free to download Bartlesville Radio app. You can also stream KWON on bartlesvilleradio.com.

KWON apologizes for the inconvenience.