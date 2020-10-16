Posted: Oct 16, 2020 10:41 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2020 10:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 alert map was released on Friday morning and all three counties in the tri-county area are now in the orange, or moderate risk category.

There are 1,472 cases being reported across the state on Friday and 11 more deaths, none locally however. There are currently 793 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 146 active cases, while Osage County has 140 active cases and Nowata County is at 64 active cases.