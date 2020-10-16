Posted: Oct 16, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2020 12:04 PM

Garrett Giles

A few more car burglaries have occurred in Bartlesville this week, but the Bartlesville Police Department is continuing to crack down on these cases.

According to Sergeant Daniel Elkins, the BPD has madean arrest in the last string of car burglaries that have occurred in the area. He said they located 26-yard-old Christopher John Ratcliffe (pictured) of Bartlesville and interviewed him. This allowed the BPD to close out approximately a dozen cases as Ratcliffe confessed to doing the crimes.

Sgt. Elkins said they were also able to identify a group out of Tulsa connected to the crimes. He said they're moving forward with charges.

The Bartlesville Police Department continues to remind you to lock your vehicles and remove valuable items at night. They also ask you to check your home video surveillance for any suspicious activity that may aid them in further arrests. Sgt. Elkins said you could also add good lighting around your house and make your car more visible at night so video surveillance can better track the activity around your home if any suspicious activity should occur.

If you have any information pertaining to these cases, you can call dispatch at 918.338.4001 or the BPD's Criminal Investigations Unit at 918.338.4015.