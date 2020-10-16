Posted: Oct 16, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2020 12:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board attempted to meet for its regularly scheduled meeting last week but was unable to because they were unable to form a quorum. The board will attempt to make that meeting up this Monday at the administration building.

The board will vote to authorize Superintendent David Cash to be the designated representative for the Oklahoma School Assurance Group.

The board will vote to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Pawhuska Hospital for Telehealth Services and also consider approving various fundraising events set to take place at the school. Superintendent Cash, along with the building principals will also give reports.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. for those interested in attending. It can also be viewed on the Pawhuska Public Schools Facebook Page.