Posted: Oct 16, 2020 4:12 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2020 4:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council has discussed imposing a five percent lodging tax for the lodges across the city of Pawhuska. Many different bed and breakfasts owners were at Tuesday’s city council meeting expressing their displeasure for the possibility of putting this to a vote.

Kathryn Chambers, who used to be on the Pawhuska Tourism Board, said if the tax is to be implemented it should be earmarked to benefit tourism across the city of Pawhuska in some fashion. Chambers went on to say that this may not be the best time to add that lodging tax.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland said it is important to know why the tax needs to be implemented. Bland added that the City of Pawhuska is trending in the right direction and says with the implementation of this tax, the city could lose visitors.

Councilman Steve Tolson thanked the public for voicing their opinions and let the public know that the council doesn’t take this subject lightly.

This discussion took place during old business so no action was taken. It will likely be a topic on next month’s agenda.