Posted: Oct 18, 2020 11:41 AMUpdated: Oct 18, 2020 12:08 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Pickleball Club and the Hillcrest Country Club Tennis Complex at 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville played host to the 2020 Bartlesville Pickleball Fall Classic this weekend where about 175 participants competed at various skill levels in a variety of competition brackets.

Bartlesville Pickelball Club President, Kumar Krishnan, said on Sunday that players came from as far away as South Dakota, Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Kansas and all over Oklahoma. By all measures, The Bartlesville Pickleball Fall Classic was truly a success with lots of participants and many onlookers.

KUMAR KRISHNAN TALKS ABOUT THE BARTLESVILLE FALL CLASSIC AND THE EQUIPMENT USED FOR THE SPORT

Krishnan explains that pickleball is a paddleball sport (similar to a racquet sport) that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, with 26-40 round holes, over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports: the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications.

With a turnout like what was seen this weekend, it is likely we shall see much more pickleball being played in Bartlesville and hopefully plenty of tournaments in the years to come.