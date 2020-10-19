Posted: Oct 19, 2020 9:26 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 9:42 AM

During the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night, a quarterly report from the Tom Mix Museum will be heard.

From there the Dewey City Council will discuss and take possible action to approve a resolution approving a final plat for the proposed section five of the Dewey Cemetery. Then the Council may approve an ordinance amending Section 10 of the Dewey Code of Ordinances regarding general provisions of the city zoning regulations.

Lastly, the Dewey City Council will discuss and possibly approve the declaration of surplus of several vehicles.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will meet after the Council meeting.