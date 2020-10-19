Posted: Oct 19, 2020 9:31 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 11:17 AM

Ty Loftis / Tom Davis

Dodge City, Kansas has had a contract in place with the Women’s Ranch Rodeo Finals, but because of state regulations, they had to find somewhere else to host the event.

The Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska stepped up and said they would welcome them to the city over the last weekend of October.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, founding member of the Women’s Ranch Rodeo Association Billie Franks said they are very happy to have the event in Pawhuska.

Franks said teams will be coming from as far away as Texas, New Mexico and Colorado to compete in this event. If things go well, there is a chance they would come back to Pawhuska next year.

WATCH BILLIE FRANKS ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

The Kickoff Party is Thursday, October 29, ay 7pm at the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum with a Calcutta to follow.

The performances at the Clarence L. Brantley Indoor Arena are slated for 10 am and 6pm of Friday, October 30th with the final performance at 1pm on Saturday, October 31st.

Tickets are available at the gate. Adults: $10 per performamce or all 3 for $25 and children 10 and under get in free.

Women’s Ranch Rodeo Association educates its members and viewers while perpetuating and promoting the sport of Women’s Ranch Rodeo. WRRA also honors the lifestyles and skills associated with women in the cattle, equine and ranching industries.