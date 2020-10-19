Posted: Oct 19, 2020 9:49 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 11:13 AM

Tom Davis

Versus Sports Park at 301 S Morton Ave Bartlesville is inviting you and your family to enjoy a night out of trunk-or-treating at Versus Sports Park Friday, October 30, 2020 at 5 PM.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Eddie Mason says the event is a way to get families reacquainted with the park and other businesses now that things are getting back to some sort of normal following some of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is fun and safe for the kids.

Mason says that if you are a local business, group, or an individual interested in participating or sponsoring the Trunk or Treat at the Versus Sports Park event, please reach out at 918-914-3525.

Versus Sports Park is the 1st Indoor Soccer Facility in the Bartlesville area providing athletic development for all ages. The park is also available for rental.