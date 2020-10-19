Posted: Oct 19, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 10:49 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners accepted and awarded a bid for a courthouse fire system at Monday morning’s meeting. The bid came from Glenn Security Systems of Bartlesville for just over $59,000. The system will detect fires and harmful gasses as well. The system would include coverage for the jail and the courthouse. Nowata County Sheriff Jason McClain said one of the few marks against the jail in a recent inspection was the lack of a fire system.

This issue has been ongoing ever since a 2019 incident when a gas leak forced the evacuation of the jail. The commissioners let the bid almost 18 months ago but have faced hurdles with installation. The initial bid expired and that is why a new one was accepted on Monday.