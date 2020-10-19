Posted: Oct 19, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 11:15 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners heard a proposal from Glenn Security Systems (GSS) regarding an Automatic Facial Thermal Temperature System for the County.

Ron and Joseph with GSS told the Washington County Commissioners that the Hikvision system will safeguard employees and visitors by screening everyone for abnormal temperatures at entrances. The system is said to be a highly accurate Temperature Screening Terminal that includes advanced skin-surface temperature measurement, facial recognition access control, and mask detection.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said a single unit is fine, but he can see this device having application at each County-owned facility. He said he could see one if not more of these units at each facility.

The innovative access control terminal is said to provide a safer, faster, and smarter solution that enables users to:

Perform elevated skin-surface temperature screening with accuracy up to + or - nine-degrees Fahrenheit (+ or - five-degrees Celsius)

View temperature results on local screen for quick identification

No need to set permissions, normal temperature can unlock the door

Detect the absence of face mask, triggers voice alarm using built-in speaker to request mask for entry

Hikvision's Temperature Screening Terminal is an access control terminal integrated with high accuracy temperature screening and mask detection functions. It can quickly measure skin-surface temperature and display it on the seven-inch touch screen LCD. This product is said to be ideal for office buildings, hospitals, hotels, transportation hubs, retailers, educational centers, and warehouses.

The Temperature Screening Terminal supports multiple authentication modes including access to a control card with normal temperature and face detection with normal temperature. Both can be combined with the use of mask detection. During the temperature screening process, an audible warning will alert if no mask is detected and the person will be denied entrance until a mask is detected.

The terminal with facial recognition is also equipped with a two MP wide-angle, dual-lens, and anti-spoofing feature - where an individual cannot be granted access by holding up a photograph. It has the capacity to recognize up to 50,000 faces, 50,000 Mifare contactless cards, and store up to 100,000 events. Important access control interfaces include a lock relay, request to exit (REX), alarm I/O and a tamper alarm.

The large seven-inch LCD touch screen simplifies configuration and user interaction. The terminal integrates with Hikvision NVRs for live view and playback.

The Washington County Commissioners and other County officials (i.e. the Sheriff and the Emergency Management Director) thought four devices would suffice. An individual unit costs anywhere from $3,000 to $3,500. There was some uncertainty as to whether or not this item would qualify for CARES Act funding /coverage.

The Commissioners took no action and said they would hear another proposal from Glenn Security Systems during the next Washington County Budget Board meeting.