Posted: Oct 19, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Six-month road material bids were opened during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning. The Commissioners moved to review the bids in their meeting and will award them in an upcoming meeting.

Also in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners approved an agreement to work on private property at Bison and Durham Road. District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier said this is for the removal of a tall telephone pole right on the easement with the property.

Then the Washington County Commissioners approved the Washington County Court Clerk's Records Management and Preservation Report for the month of September. The total amount from the report was $19,714.48.

A request for approval of allocation of alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer's Office, certified Oct. 13th, 2020 and in the amount of $20,136.83, was approved by the Commissioners.

Lastly, the Commissioners approved a resolution of a 1967 Caterpillar D7E Bulldozer in District One of Washington County. Commissioner Mitch Antle said they surplussed the piece of equipment last week. He said they'll trade it this week as they received a $6,500 trade-in value on the machine.

The Washington County Commissioners will reconvene on Monday, Oct. 26th at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.